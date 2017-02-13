Two Injured in NoDa Shooting

Police say that two people were injured in a shooting that took place on Saturday in the NoDa area in Charlotte.

According to reports, the shooting happened in broad daylight in the afternoon in an area filled with children playing. A gunman allegedly pulled up in a car outside a basketball court in Tyron Hills Park in the 2700 block of Bellefonte Drive. The suspect or suspects then fired, injuring two people. Reports were unclear as to whether more than one car pulled up to the court, or how many suspects were involved in the crime.

One of the victims was struck in the shoulder with a bullet, and the other victim was struck in the torso. Both of the injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, and medics say both will likely survive. Both were taken to CMC for treatment. Identities were not released of the victims.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the case, and have not released any descriptions of the vehicle or vehicles involved in the shooting. Investigations into the case are ongoing, and the public is asked to call 704-336-7600 with any information.