Two Injured in North Charlotte Stabbing

Two people were injured in a stabbing that occurred in north Charlotte overnight.

The incident happened at approximately 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police became aware of the situation after two men arrived at Carolinas Medical Center University Campus suffering from stab wounds. According to police, one of the men was suffering from a life-threatening knife wound and was transferred to Carolinas Mecial Center’s Main Campus for further treatment. The other man had a minor stab wound.

Initial investigations reveal that the two men got into an argument over a woman and began a fight during which both were injured. Authorities state that no arrests have yet been made.

The stabbing allegedly occurred at an apartment near the intersection of Roundstone Way and Reames Road.

Anyone with information on this or other crimes can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.