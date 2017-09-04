Two Injured in Northwest Charlotte Club Fight

Police are conducting investigations after two women were injured in a fight that took place in a club in northwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Monday in the early hours of the morning. The fight broke out at Club Royale at 3930 Brookshire Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. Multiple parties were involved in the altercation, and two women were injured during the course of the fight. According to police, one woman was struck over the head with a bottle while another received multiple stab wounds.

The two women were both taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Police are now investigating both the individuals involved in the altercation as well as the club to determine any possible charges.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.