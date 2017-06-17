Two Injured in Rock Hill Shooting

Two people were injured as the result of a shooting that occurred in Rock Hill.

The incident occurred on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Police responded to a home on Williamson Street where they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim had a towel wrapped around the injury which was on his arm.

EMS transported the two victims to Piedmont Medical Center where they were treated frot ehir gunshot wounds. Both victims survived the incident.

According to reports, the suspect who shot the two victims left the scene in a black SUV. Police are now investigating the shooting.