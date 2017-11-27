Two Injured in Stabbing in University City

Two people were injured in a stabbing incident in University City.

The stabbing occurred on Saturday night in north Charlotte. According to reports, the incident happened at a party that was taking place at Oasis Shriners on Doug Mayes Place.

Police arrived at the location at 604 Doug Mayes Place just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night. When they arrived they found two men suffering from stab injuries.

Investigations are still taking place, and police are working to determine if the men stabbed each other or if other parties were involved in the incident. Police are unsure whether the two men knew each other.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.