Two Injured in Uptown Charlotte Shooting

Two people are injured after a shooting that occurred near uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 8:00 p.m. The two victims were in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue, just north of uptown Charlotte. It was while they were in the parking lot that the shots were fired and the two men were struck by bullets.

Reports indicated that the incident was a drive-by shooting. The suspect was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, and drove off after firing the shots. Police are currently unsure of any possible motives for the violence.

Both men sustained injuries that were described as being non-life-threatening. The victims had driven to the 300 block of Trade Street where they were met by emergency personnel. One of the victims was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main Campus while the other received medical care at Trade Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.