Two Injured in West Charlotte Robbery

Two people were injured during a robbery that occurred in west Charlotte.

The robbery took place on Sunday night. Police were called to the scene after reports of a shooting. They arrived at the scene in the 4400 block of Courtney Ridge Lane and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooting was related to a robbery and that the two victims and the suspect were known to each other.

The victims’ injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.