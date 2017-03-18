Two Injured in West Charlotte Shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting that occurred on Friday in west Charlotte.

According to reports, police were called to the scene of an assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Police arrived at the location in the 3700 block of Bullard Street to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds. Another victim was found later on the nearby street of Whitehall Street where they had run after being shot. The area of the shooting was just south of Harding University High School.

Both of the victims were transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of wounds which were described as being non-life-threatening.

No other information has been released regarding the shooting. Police did state, however, that no high school students were hurt during the incident.