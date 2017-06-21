Two Killed in North Charlotte Shooting

Two people are dead after a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night in North Charlotte.

According to police, a call came in just before 11:30 reporting a shooting in the 400 block of Hilo Drive. Police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards and discovered two people at The Edge at NoDa apartments suffering from apparant gunshot wounds.

The two victims were 29-year-old Jared Chatman and 30-year-old Sanchez McClure. One of the victims was found in a stairwell at the apartments, and the other was found inside the doorway of an apartment. The victims were both pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Investigators have not yet made any arrests in the case, and have not released the names of any possible suspects, but are asking anyone with information regarding the homicides to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Police say that there have now been 46 homicides in 2017 in Charlotte.