Two Men Arrested and Charged with the Murder of Anthony Frazier

Three months after 14-year-old Anthony Frazier was senselessly murdered, two suspects have been put behind bars in connection with the homicide.

The January shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive. The teenager, who is son of Kannapolis Officer Daniel Frazier, had been visiting family members in Charlotte. He was in the back of a vehicle with family as they approached their home after a birthday party. The individuals in the front seat noticed two suspects attempting to break into their home. In an attempt to avoid conflict, the driver of the vehicle began to drive away from the scene, but the suspects shot through the back window of the car, striking the child. Frazier later died in the hospital from the injuries.

After months of searching, police tracked down two suspects, both teenagers themselves. 17-year-old Reginald Edmonds and 19-year-old Mangasha Clark are both in prison and are facing serious charges. Neither of the suspects knew the victim, but reports indicated that the suspects knew each other.

Edmonds was charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder. Clark was charged with murder. Clark had been in prison in January as well with charges of second-degree burglary. Both were taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD thanked the community this week saying that they were able to find and arrest these individuals thanks to the tips received from members of the community. Police also stated that although they do not anticipate any further arrests in the incident, investigations are still taking place to determine why the incident occurred. Meanwhile they are hoping the arrest of these two individuals will help to bring some closure to the grieving family.