Two Men Charged for The Murder of 90-Year-Old Man

Several days after the body of a 90-year-old man was found underneath a bridge in Gaston County, police ruled the case a homicide and charged two men with the murder.

After police found the body of Ray Ronald Jackson, police charged Brian Thad Carver, 42, with Jackson’s murder. Authorities reported that Carver had been jailed already after two other incidents involving elderly victims earlier in the week.

Reports indicate that Carver had gone to the house of an elderly man on Tuesday shortly before 9:00 p.m. and had asked the man for help. When the victim, who knew Carver, let the suspect into his home, Carver held the man at gunpoint and stole items from him. This incident occurred in the 300 block of Rosewood Lane.

On a separate occasion, Carver approached another man in his home, asking him for a ride to the hospital. When the elderly man obliged and allowed him to get inside his truck, Carver held him at gunpoint, forced him to drive, and asked him for his wallet. Unsatisfied with the amount of money within, Carver then forced the man back to the home where he threatened the elderly man and his wife. The suspect then forced the victim back in the truck, and later abandoned him five miles from his home, stealing the 2003 Dodge Dakota in the process. This incident happened on Kiser Dairy Road.

Police found the suspect two days later at the Red Carpet Inn at 1721 Broadcast Street in Gastonia. Police then charged Carver with the murder of Jackson on Thursday afternoon. Later that day, police also charged the man’s stepson, Joshua Rick, 23. Both were charged with first-degree murder. Rick was booked into Gaston County Jail without bond. Carver was booked into Gaston County Jail with a bond of $1.35 million.