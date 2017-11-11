Two Men Charged with Possession of Weapon of Mass Destruction

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection to a homemade weapon of mass destruction, one of which was an air traffic controller at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation stated that 30-year-old Paul George Dandan was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He is presently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $45,000 bond. The FBI said that they are investigating the incident alongside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, and that they don’t believe federal charges will be filed against Dandan at this time.

On November 3, CMPD officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a person carrying a homemade bomb in the 300 block of Minitree Lane. The explosive was confirmed by CMPD bomb squad agents to be a homemade pipe bomb.

It was discovered that Dandan’s roommate, 39-year-old Derrick Fells, built the explosive device with the intention of using it against a neighbor. However, Fells reconsidered and gave the bomb to Dandan. Following his arrest, Dandan’s access to the airport was terminated by the FAA.

Fells has been charged with three counts of manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Dandan was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, acquiring a weapon of mass destruction, and transporting a weapon of mass destruction