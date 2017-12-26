Two Men Injured With One Bullet in Charlotte Shooting

Investigations are taking place after two men were injured with one bullet in a shooting.

The shooting took place on Friday in southwest Charlotte at approximately 1:30 a.m.. According to police reports, the two men were standing just outside an apartment near South Tyron Street in the 3500 block of Griffith Street when a single shot was fired in their direction. The single bullet struck one man, passed through him, and hit the other man.

Police arrived at the scene to find the first man on the ground at the scene suffering from his gunshot wound. The second man fled into a nearby apartment to hide, and was found by police.

Both victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center. The first man suffered serious wounds, but is expected to survive the incident. The second man was released from the hospital later that day after minor injuries.

Police are now investigating the incident and say that no arrests have yet been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.