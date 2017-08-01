Two of Six Men Arrested in Robbery Case

Police have arrested two of six men involved in a robbery case.

The robbery occurred on Monday at around 3:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Annafrel Street in Rock Hill. According to police, the teenage victim had been in his bedroom playing video games when six men entered the home through the front door, proceeded to his bedroom, and began threatening him with physical harm. One of the suspects picked up a sword that was one of the victim’s possessions, and threatened him with it.

The six suspects then stole multiple items from the victim’s house including the sword, and backpacks. They fled the scene after which the police were called.

When questioned, the victim said that one of the men was shirtless, another was wearing white shoes, one had a red shirt, and yet another had a black shirt.

Later that day, police arrested two teenagers that were suspected of taking part in the robbery. The first suspect arrested was 18-year-old Jonathan Page, and the other was a 16-year-old who has not been identified due to his age. After being identified by the victim, Page was charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. The 16-year-old was also charged with the incident.

Police are now searching for the four other suspects and ask anyone with information to call police at 803-326-3860.