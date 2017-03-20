Two of Three Suspects Arrested in Double Home Shooting

Two suspects have been arrested after firing shots into two homes in west Charlotte on Sunday night.

According to police, the two homes were located in the 7600 block of Tuckaseegee Road. Three suspects were involved in the shooting. The three individuals drove past the two homes, firing shots from inside the car. Police say that one of the homes was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported. The other home was vacant.

After the shooting, the suspects crashed the car and then fled on foot. Two of the suspects were later caught by police, but the third has not yet been apprehended. Police have not yet released the identities of the suspects.