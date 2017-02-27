Two Officers Injured in Hit and Run—Man Charged

One man has been charged after he hit two officers with his car in an attempt to flee the scene of an investigation in uptown Charlotte.

According to reports, CMPD and members of the Alcohol Law Enforcement team had been searching an empty vehicle in a parking lot on N. Caldwell and 6th Street on Sunday morning just after midnight. The car, which was being searched under suspicion of containing illegally exported items, was entered by the suspect at some point during the investigation.

The suspect drove away in the vehicle, hitting two officers, who were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. While the vehicle retreated, one of the Alcohol Law Enforcement Officers shot at the car, shattering the back window.

Police later apprehended 37-year-old Jerel Manvil Rhoades and charged him with the incident. Rhoades was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer causing serious injury, two counts of felony hit and run, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while impaired, reckless driving, and hit and run.