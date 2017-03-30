Two People Arrested After Assault in Lincolnton

Two people have been arrested following an assault upon a woman in Lincolnton that occurred earlier this week.

The incident occurred on March 23. According to reports, a woman had been walking on North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton when a suspect hit her in the head with an unknown object. The object, according to police, was blunt and may have been something such as a baseball bat or tire tool. Police responded to a welfare call and found the victim suffering from head injuries. The woman was transported to Carolinas Healthcare Systems. The woman was later released from the hospital.

Police identified 23-year-old Macy Jordan Walker as the suspect who assaulted the woman. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and conspiring to commit the assault. She was booked into Lincoln County Jail with a bond of $45,000.

This was not Walker’s first run-in with the law. She has outstanding charges already for possession of a controlled substance in a jail, and larceny by removal of an anti-theft device. In addition, she has convictions for shoplifting, providing false information to an officer, and a hit and run on her record.

In addition to Walker, police also arrested 18-year-old Austin Shane McCutcheon and charged him for driving Walker to and away from the scene of the crime.