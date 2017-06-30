Two People Now Arrested For Connection to Robberies

Police have arrested two people in connection to several of the 12 robberies committed this week in Charlotte.

Police say that 12 businesses were robbed within the time period of 48 hours. Eight businesses were target on Monday night, and four more were targeted the next night.

The two people arrested are 37-year-old David Thomas, who police believe is responsible for 2 of the crimes, and 23-year-old Brandon Hallums, who was responsible for two others.

Thomas was seen in surveillance photos holding up a Quick Trip on Albermarle, and a Quick Trip on The Plaza. He was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of kidnapping. Hallums is accused of robbing both a 7-Eleven on Brookshire Boulevard and an Xpress Mart on Nations Ford. Hallums was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest.

Police do not believe the two suspects are related in any way, and that the other eight robberies do not appear to related either.