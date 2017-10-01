Two People Shot in Northwest Charlotte

It has been confirmed that two people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday night.

Police arrived at the scene in response to gunfire heard at the 2300 block of Augusta Street.

It was initially thought that the injuries sustained may have been life-threatening, but Medic has now assured the public that the victims, both being shot in the leg, are expected to fully recover.

Investigations took place at the scene, and the incident prompted evacuations in nearby homes. Officers with guns drawn escorted adults and children from the home to safety. It is believed that the suspects may have been barricaded in the home. No other information regarding the incident has been released at this time.