Two People Shot Near Harris Teeter

Police are investigating after two people were shot in a Harris Teeter parking lot in Charlotte on Friday.

The Harris Teeter was located in the 5700 block of Wyalong Drive. According to reports, the two victims were shot there, and then drove themselves to another location in the 3500 block of East Independence Boulevard where they then called police.

Police arrived at the scene on East Independence Boulevard to find the two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The wounds were reportedly non-life-threatening, but they were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian for treatment of the wounds.

Police have not yet released any other information regarding suspects, motive, or circumstances, nor have the names of the victims been released.