Two Restaurants Targeted in Possible Robbery Spree

Two restaurants within miles of each other were robbed in the same hour in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The first restaurant was the Waffle House on Stetson Drive. Two suspects came in the restaurant just before 3:00 a.m. holding guns. They held employees at gunpoint and lined them up against the wall while they attempted to open the cash box. When the box would not open, the suspects fired shots at the box. After the box remained closed, the two armed robbers stole phones from multiple customers and then fled the scene. No one was injured in the course of this incident.

The second robbery happened at the Jack in the Box on North Tyron Street. At a little before 3:30 a.m. shots were fired through the front door of the Jack in the Box. Nothing was taken, and no injuries were reported for this second robbery.

Police cannot confirm that the two incidents were caused by the same suspects, but say that it is likely due to the close proximity and the time frame that the crimes were committed. Investigations are ongoing, and police are looking for multiple suspects.