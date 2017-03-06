Two Shootings in East Charlotte Result in Three Injuries

Two shootings in east Charlotte on Sunday resulted in the injury of three people.

The first shooting occurred in the 4100 block of The Plaza. According to reports, one victim was found with gunshot wounds on Sunday night, and was later taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. The injuries were described as being potentially life-threatening.

The second shooting happened on Sunday night. The incident occurred in the 4500 block of Central Avenue in east Charlotte inside a residence. Two people were reported injured as a result of the shooting and both were taken to Carolinas Medical Center. Both victims in this shooting are expected to be okay, and are suffering from injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening.