Two Shot in Northwest Charlotte Home Invasion

Two people where shot in a home invasion that took place in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday.

The incident took place late that evening just before midnight at a home in the 5300 block of Barley Lane. Police say that three men broke into the home after which shots were fired.

Both a man and a woman were struck by gunfire and injured during the attempted home invasion. They received minor injuries and were taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Investigations are now taking place. Police have not released any information regarding the suspects and have not said whether they were known to the victims or not. No suspects have been arrested yet.