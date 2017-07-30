Two Shot Overnight in Charlotte

Police are investigating after two people were shot overnight in Charlotte.

Officers were called to northeast Charlotte on Saturday night in response to a shooting. When police arrived at the location in the 1500 block of Sumter Avenue they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where they were treated for injuries that were reported as being non-life-threatening.

Police were later called to Presbyterian Main Hospital after another victim arrived with a gunshot wounds. Members of the CMPD did not state whether the two incidents were related.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.