Two Skimming Devices Found at Local Banks

Two ATM skimming devices have been found at local banks this week by Charlotte police.

The banks targeted for the crime were the First Citizen Bank at Park Road Shopping Center, and First Citizen Bank on Alleghany Street.

The devices are placed over the ATM where customers swipe their credit and debit cards. Criminals can also place these devices anywhere that a customer may use their card such as at the gas station, or in grocery stores. The skimmers then collect credit card or bank information, and the thief is able to gain access to the victim’s money. According to authorities, the skimmers do not even look suspicious to the unsuspecting eye, and many people are liable to swipe their cards without a second thought.

Police are now encouraging the public to look twice before swiping a card. Scammers trying to steal hard-earned money are assuming that the victims of this theft aren’t looking very closely at what they put their card through. A second glance can help keep your pocketbook full, and save you a lot of trouble.