Two Suspects Arrested After Carjacking, Police Chase, and Crash

Two suspects were arrested following a carjacking, a police chase, and a crash in north Charlotte.

The incident began at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning in a parking lot of Queens Mini Mart at Beatties Ford Road and Catherine Simmons Avenue. According to the victim, two suspects approached his vehicle and held him at gunpoint, robbed him, and then drove off in his 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.

The victim reported the incident to police, who caught sight of the stolen car a little after 4:30 that same morning. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over, speeding away in the car instead.

Police initiated a chase with the vehicle. Three minutes later, as police and the stolen vehicle proceeded down Tuckaseegee Road, the suspect lost control of the vehicle, crashing it into an abandoned building.

The driver attempted to flee the area on foot, but was chased down and apprehended by police shortly afterwards. The second suspect, who had stayed in the car, was also arrested.

The suspects sustained minor injuries in the crash, and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police reported that a gun was thrown from the vehicle during the chase. Officers later found and confiscated the firearm.

Neither of the suspects’ names have been released at this time.