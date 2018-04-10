Two Suspects Wanted in Connection to North Charlotte Robbery

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a robbery that took place in north Charlotte last week.

The robbery occurred at an Express Stop No. 2 located in the 2900 block of Gibbon Road. According to reports, the suspects entered the store at around 7:00 p.m. and held a victim at gunpoint while demanding property. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Police were called to the scene, where the victim described the suspects as two black males. The weapons used in the incident were semi-automatic handguns with laser attachments.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspects, and have released the photos to the public.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.