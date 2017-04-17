Two Teenagers Arrested For March Robbery of Pizza Delivery Driver

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the robbery of a pizza delivery driver that occurred at the end of March.

The incident happened near the Courtyard Apartments at Winthrop University on March 30th. A delivery driver from Domino’s pizza was delivering a pizza at approximately 11:30 p.m. when two individuals appeared from behind a trash bin. At the hands of the suspects, the driver was assaulted, held at gunpoint, and beaten to the point of needing medical attention. The thieves then stole $37 from the victim, as well as an iPhone.

The two suspects, who had warrants out for their arrest after the police work of Lt. Wes Wiles and Sgt. Charles Yearta, were apprehended on Saturday. According to reports, 17-year-old Deh-Yami Wray and 17-year-old Zamarri Carter, had gone to the Rock Hill Police Department to retrieve two bicycles. The two teens were identified as two wanted suspects soon after entering the police department, and police immediately moved to arrest them.

Wray briefly tried to escape police as they entered the sally port on the outside of the building, and made it as far as an adjacent neighborhood before being caught again. No one was injured during the chase or arrest.

As a result of the robbery and of the events on Saturday, Wray was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy, breaking into an auto, assault and battery, and escape, and is being held with a $300,000 bond.

Carter was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy, breaking into an auto, assault and battery, carrying a weapon on school property, and additional weapons charges. He was jailed without bond.