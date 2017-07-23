Two Teenagers Arrested in June Murder of College Baseball Player

New developments have come to light in the case of the murder of a college baseball player in June. Police say they have arrested two teenagers in connection to the fatal shooting.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of Zach Finch who was attending the University of Cumberlands in Kentucky on a full ride baseball scholarship. The shooting happened as a result of a meeting between the victim and the suspects that they had arranged on the LetGo app. Authorities say that Finch had arranged the meeting with the intentions of purchasing a phone.

The victim and suspects arranged a place to meet, and Finch was shot and killed during the transaction. Workers from the LetGo app assisted in investigations as detectives from the CMPD attempted to track down the suspects responsible for the homicide.

Investigations continued through this week when developments led to the arrest of two teenage boys. The names of the suspects, who are both only 15, have not been released because of their young age. According to police, one of the suspects was arrested on Friday and another suspect turned himself in that same day.

Both suspects are being held in a juvenile detention facility.

In light of the tragedy, police are urging anyone meeting strangers from an online app to take care and to set up a meeting place in a busy, public location.