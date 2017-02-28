Two Teenagers Identified in Armed Robberies

Police have released the identity of one of the two teenage suspects responsible for armed robberies that took place on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene of an armed robbery in the 4300 block of Grant Martin Drive on Sunday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. This would be the first of three calls made to police in the next couple of hours as the suspects continued a spree of robberies.

The first victim reported to police that their white vehicle had been stolen by two suspects. The victim described the suspects as being two young black males, and said the crime had been committed at gunpoint.

Just under five hours later, at approximately 1:00 a.m., police received another call from a victim at the intersection of Remount and West Boulevard who described the same suspects in the same white car.

Identical descriptions were given yet again by a third victim 15 minutes later in the 1500 block of Parker Drive who said they had also been robbed at gunpoint.

An hour later, at 2:30 a.m., police located the stolen vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of West Boulevard and Wilmore Drive. The suspects inside failed to stop and fled from police in the car. Police initiated a chase, which ended some minutes later after the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed it in the 5000 block of Tuckageesee Road.

Police found two suspects in the vehicle, and identified one as being 17-year-old Tobias McNeil. The other was a 13-year-old male who was not identified due to his age.

Investigators in the case connected the two teenagers to all three crimes. They have been charged for the first robbery, and charges relating to the other two crimes are pending.