Two Teens and Juvenile Charged After Friday Night Shooting

Two teens and a Juvenile have been charged after a Friday night shooting in Statesville.

The charges come after an incident in the 1400 block of Wilson W Lee Boulevard. Police responded to the area just before 12:00 p.m. to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, 19-year-old Marissa Evans, 19-year-old Trenton Martin, and the juvenile were outside a home in the area. An argument began, and Evans pulled out a paint ball gun that resembled an automatic rifle.

Martin, fearing for his life, took out a gun and fired it at Evans, striking Evans.

Evans was taken to the hospital after police arrived, and was later released and then arrested and placed under a $25,000 bond. Evans and the juvenile were both charged with felony obstruction of justice after providing false information to police.

Martin was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.