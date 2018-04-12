Two Teens Arrested in Rock Hill Homicide

Two teens have been arrested in connection to a Rock Hill homicide that killed a young father earlier this week.

The homicide took place on Tuesday afternoon on Adnah Church Road near Highway 5. Police were called to the scene after reports of a shooting.

According to reports, the victim, who was identified as 23-year-old Mardarius Bailey, was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when the shooting took place. His cousin was driving the vehicle at the time. Following the shooting, employees from the nearby Appliance and Furniture World answered the victim’s cries for help and rushed out to the vehicle to try to assist.

An employee from the nearby store attempted CPR on the victim, but the attempt was unsuccessful. The victim passed away from his injuries.

On Wednesday, one suspect was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Tyler Montgomery. He was charged with murder.

A second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Robert Evans Outen, was arrested later and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is in custody at the York County Detention Center.