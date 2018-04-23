Two Teens Charged After East Charlotte Murder

Two teenagers have been charged in a murder that too place in east Charlotte on Friday.

Police say that 17-year-old Tavone Tryik Smith and another 15-year-old suspect were charged following a homicide in the 1500 block of Wembley Drive. According to reports, shots were fired at approximately 5:00 p.m. striking 26-year-old Eskinder Asefaw.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries on Saturday.

Investigations took place, and police were able to identify the two suspects. Police brought the suspects in for questioning, and took both into custody following the interviews. Both were charged with murder, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Police say that the 15-year-old will not be identified due to his age.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.