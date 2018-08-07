Two Wanted After York County Shooting

Two people are being sought after a shooting in York County on Tuesday of last week.

The incident occurred just one mile away from a middle school in Rock Hill. According to reports, a man and a woman were driving in a vehicle on Fire Tower Road in Rock Hill when the man in the front seat fired a gun out of the window.

A witness to the event told police that she thought he was aiming for the car in front of him. She then followed the suspect’s vehicle, and saw him throw the gun out of the window.

After police arrived on the scene, they founded a loaded 9mm handgun on the ground. They also found a loaded magazine as well as an empty shell casing.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

The suspects were last seen in a silver four-door Buick Sedan. Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact Crime Stoppers or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.