Two Women, One Teen Charged in Rock Hill Shoplifting

Two women and one teen were charged in a shoplifting incident that took place in Rock Hill this week.

According to reports, the two women were using the teenager to help steal items from a Walmart on Tuesday night. Reports indicated that the 16-year-old stole more than $300 worth of items from the store. She then passed them to the two adult suspects who stashed the items in a diaper bag and purse.

Employees at the store witnessed the crime, and were able to stop the two suspects. They called police who arrived just after 8:00 p.m. and apprehended all three suspects. They were able to recover all of the stolen items from the purse and diaper bag of the suspects.

The adult suspects were identified as 19-year-old Samantha Gordon and 31-year-old Felicia Ann Stanley. The identity of the 16-year-old was not released due to her age.

Gordon and Stanley were charged with shoplifting and delinquency of a minor

The teen was released to her father following her release.