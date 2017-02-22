Two York County Suspects Arrested After Shooting in Rock Hill

Two people were arrested after being accused of taking part in a shooting that happened in Rock Hill on Monday afternoon.

The suspects, 36-year-old Fronta McCrorey and 34-year-old Brandy Roberts, were charged with crimes after shooting a victim in the leg at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Police had arrived at the scene after someone called in a disturbance on Archive Street. Police found Oxarvia Ingram, 36, on Archive Street calling for help, with gunshot wounds to his leg.

Police were able to locate the two suspects later staying at a hotel in Rock Hill. The two were arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

McCrorey was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime. McCrorey was set to appear in court on Wednesday to determine the bond amount.

Roberts was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony after assisting McCrorey in escaping the scene of the crime. Her bond was set on Wednesday morning at $10,000.