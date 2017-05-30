Uber Driver Shot at While Driving in Northeast Charlotte

Police are investigating after an Uber driver’s car was peppered with bullets during one of his routes on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The victim, Kareem Harris, was driving in the 200 block of W. 30th Street just off of North Tyron when he heard gunshots and felt the shots hit his vehicle. After the incident, Harris pulled over to investigate the damage and found four bullet holes in his car.

Although Harris was with his girlfriend at the time, neither she nor Harris were injured, and no other injuries were reported in connection with the shooting.

The incident has happened at the heels of the killing of Charlotte Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chavez. However, officers do not believe that Harris was the intended victim of the shooting, but that he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. The victim mentioned that, until Tuesday, he has felt safe driving for Uber.

Police have not yet made any arrests or identified any suspects in connection to the shooting.