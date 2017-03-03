UNC Quarterback is Issued a Restraining Order After Rape Accusation

The quarterback of the UNC Charlotte 49ers and brother of Greg Olson, Carolina Panthers’ tight end, has been issued a restraining order after rape accusations from a woman.

The incident occurred on February 19. According to reports, Kevin Olsen, 22, and the victim, 23, had been dating. The pair had been out together drinking on the day of the attack. During the course of the evening, the two became separated. During the separation, Olsen allegedly texted the victim, threatening to kill her.

Later, the victim and Olsen reunited and went back to Olsen’s apartment where an argument regarding the evening broke out. During the argument, Olsen threatened to kill himself and wrapped a phone cord around his neck.

Olsen regained his composure, but soon afterwards became irate again, striking the victim in the face, and hitting her with a pillow. Then, at 3:30 in the morning, he then sexually assaulted her three times before finally falling asleep.

The victim then called a friend for help, left the apartment, and went to Carolinas HealthCare System University where she was treated for injuries to her face and vaginal area.

The victim reported the incident to police. The suspect turned himself in the next day, spending the night in jail. He was charged with felony second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female, and second-degree forced sex. He was placed on $103,000 bond. Olsen was released the next afternoon after his bond was met.

On Thursday Olsen was served with a temporary domestic violence protective order which will last until March 9. Olsen is restricted from going near the victim’s work, her home, and UNC Charlotte where she goes to school. Olsen will also be required to go to an abuser treatment program.

Meanwhile, Olsen has been suspended from the UNCC football team, and plans to move back home with his parents. Olsen has also been kicked off other football teams in the past for drug problems as well as driving under the influence.

In the meantime, Olsen’s attorney, George Laughrun, says that Olsen maintains his innocence for most of what he has been charged with, and mentioned that there are “two sides to every story.”