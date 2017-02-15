UNCC Student Arrested for Charges of Sexual Assault

A student from the University of North Carolina- Charlotte has been arrested this week after being accused of sexual assault.

According to reports, the incident happened on campus in one of the residential buildings. The suspect, Joshua Shawn Arford, 18, was reportedly using alcohol and drugs at the time of the attack. It is unclear if the building where the incident occurred was also where Arford has been living.

Arford was arrested on Saturday by on-campus police after the victim reported the attack. According to police, the victim had also been using drugs and alcohol at the time.

Arford is a resident of the building on campus called the Holshauser House.