UNCC Student Shot in Chest During Robbery

A student from UNCC was shot in the chest in northeast Charlotte during a robbery.

According to reports, the student was not on campus at the time of the incident. The male victim was inside a home in the 1300 block of University Drive when the robbery occurred. After shooting the victim in the chest, the suspects fled the scene in a gray Nissan. Witnesses told police that they had seen the suspects driving east on Old Concord Road away from campus.

Police are reassuring students and parents that there is no perceived threat to any students or staff on campus.

CMPD arrived at the residence shortly after the incident, which took place at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. The student was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of the gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

Investigations are now taking place. Police canvassed the area on Thursday and spoke with witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.