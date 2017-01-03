Undercover Investigations Lead to the Arrest of Charlotte Man

Police have spent the past month posing online as a child in order to achieve the arrest that they have now made of Jeffery Alan Churchwell, age 51.

Churchwell began an inappropriate conversation over social media with the undercover investigators and made arrangements to meet what he thought was the child. His intention was to meet the “child” at a location in Lincolnton and have illegal sexual relations with them. When he got to the location, however, he found police instead, and was immediately arrested afterwards.

After his arrest, police used a search warrant to enter the residence of Churchwell. In the course of the search they found enough evidence to confirm their suspicions of other inappropriate sexual relationships with minors, as well as his possession of pornographic images of minors. He is now also known to have distributed items that were sexual in nature to children.

Churchwell has been charged with one count of soliciting a child for an unlawful sex act by a computer and appearing to meet such child, four counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor, and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

In the wake of these events, police are determined to seek out any other victims that the man may have had. They wish to bring any other crimes to light so that the victims are able to get the help that they need and so that Churchwell is charged for all of the crimes that he has committed. They also hope to track the source of the illegal images of children.

Churchwell was brought to Lincoln County Jail where he is under a $250,000 secured bond.