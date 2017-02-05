Union County Arrests and Mugshots 02-05-2017

Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:1) in /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php
on line 1179
|Name
|Mills, Timothy Wayne
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mills, Timothy Wayne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/5/2017 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Flores, Gildardo Juarez
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2017
|Court Case
|201700800
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Flores, Gildardo Juarez (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 710 Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 01:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, G H
|Name
|Allen, Reginald Antwain
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Allen, Reginald Antwain (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at Us 74, NC, on 2/5/2017 01:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Brenda Renee
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Brenda Renee (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100 S West St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 01:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Strickland, Tara Shane
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Strickland, Tara Shane (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2513 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/5/2017 08:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Yang, L F
|Name
|Neal, William Auston
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Neal, William Auston (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 1404 North Hills Dr, Unionville, NC, on 2/5/2017 14:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Coulston, D N
|Name
|Hinson, Mary Regina
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hinson, Mary Regina (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 231 Griffin Ln, Marshville, NC, on 2/5/2017 15:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Privette, M J
|Name
|Quintero, Geovanni
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2017
|Court Case
|201700812
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Quintero, Geovanni (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1499 Fairley Av/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Harrison, M J
|Name
|Hicklin, Sierra Nicole
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear M (Reckless Driving, Hit And Run), M (M),
|Description
|Hicklin, Sierra Nicole (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear M (reckless Driving, Hit And Run), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, S F
|Name
|Snead, Christopher Heath
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Snead, Christopher Heath (W /M/45) Cited on Charge of Driving While Impaired (201701116), at 2499 E Hwy 218/sikes Mill Rd, Fairview, NC, on 2/5/2017 1:42:09 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Connor, Tabatha Evone
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Connor, Tabatha Evone (W /F/31) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 699 N Church St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 8:50:59 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Mcgee, Janice Bailey
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Mcgee, Janice Bailey (B /F/58) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 599 N Johnson St/jackson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 9:50:06 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R