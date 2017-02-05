Union County Arrests and Mugshots 02-05-2017

February 5, 2017

Name Mills, Timothy Wayne
Arrest Date 02/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mills, Timothy Wayne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/5/2017 01:25.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R

Name Flores, Gildardo Juarez
Arrest Date 02/05/2017
Court Case 201700800
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Flores, Gildardo Juarez (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 710 Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 01:32.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, G H

Name Allen, Reginald Antwain
Arrest Date 02/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Allen, Reginald Antwain (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at Us 74, NC, on 2/5/2017 01:34.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R

Name Cuthbertson, Brenda Renee
Arrest Date 02/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Cuthbertson, Brenda Renee (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100 S West St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 01:38.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Strickland, Tara Shane
Arrest Date 02/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Strickland, Tara Shane (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2513 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/5/2017 08:55.
Arresting Officer Yang, L F

Name Neal, William Auston
Arrest Date 02/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Neal, William Auston (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 1404 North Hills Dr, Unionville, NC, on 2/5/2017 14:54.
Arresting Officer Coulston, D N

Name Hinson, Mary Regina
Arrest Date 02/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hinson, Mary Regina (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 231 Griffin Ln, Marshville, NC, on 2/5/2017 15:07.
Arresting Officer Privette, M J

Name Quintero, Geovanni
Arrest Date 02/05/2017
Court Case 201700812
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Quintero, Geovanni (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1499 Fairley Av/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 16:10.
Arresting Officer Harrison, M J

Name Hicklin, Sierra Nicole
Arrest Date 02/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear M (Reckless Driving, Hit And Run), M (M),
Description Hicklin, Sierra Nicole (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear M (reckless Driving, Hit And Run), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 21:00.
Arresting Officer Clark, S F

Name Snead, Christopher Heath
Arrest Date 02-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Snead, Christopher Heath (W /M/45) Cited on Charge of Driving While Impaired (201701116), at 2499 E Hwy 218/sikes Mill Rd, Fairview, NC, on 2/5/2017 1:42:09 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Connor, Tabatha Evone
Arrest Date 02-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Connor, Tabatha Evone (W /F/31) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 699 N Church St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 8:50:59 AM.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Mcgee, Janice Bailey
Arrest Date 02-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcgee, Janice Bailey (B /F/58) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 599 N Johnson St/jackson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2017 9:50:06 AM.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R
