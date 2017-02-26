Union County Arrests and Mugshots 02-26-2017

Warning
|Name
|Smith, Marquivius Devante
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fugitive (Burglary 1St) (F), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Smith, Marquivius Devante (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fugitive (burglary 1st) (F), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1101 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Cook, Nathan Taylor
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Cook, Nathan Taylor (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3999 Weddington Rd/willoughby Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Smith, Marquivius Devante
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|201701362
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Smith, Marquivius Devante (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1101 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 2/26/2017 01:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Groomes, Jaron Michael
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|201701819
|Charge
|1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Groomes, Jaron Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 13720 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/26/2017 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Clyburn, Charles Tayrei
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|201701365
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Clyburn, Charles Tayrei (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2004 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 2/26/2017 02:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Chambers, Adrian Antwon
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|201701363
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Adrian Antwon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3603 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 02:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciminna, D J
|Name
|Perez, Ramiro
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Perez, Ramiro (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1800 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 02:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Smith, Patrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Smith, Patrick Lee (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at St Timothy Rd, on 2/26/2017 03:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Como, Ethan Samuel
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|201701820
|Charge
|Consume Alcohol < 19 (M),
|Description
|Como, Ethan Samuel (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), at 1016 Loudoun Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/26/2017 03:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Williams, Kiyhana Nicole
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (M),
|Description
|Williams, Kiyhana Nicole (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (M), at Stallings Rd, on 2/26/2017 04:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Austin, Jonathon Ervin
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|201701821
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Austin, Jonathon Ervin (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3524 Frank Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 07:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Grant, B N
|Name
|Smith, Marquivius Devante
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Smith, Marquivius Devante (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/26/2017 10:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Coleman, Quavis
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Coleman, Quavis (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 200, on 2/26/2017 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Louallen, Robert Iii
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Louallen, Robert Iii (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5707 Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 14:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Horton, Waverly Hunter
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|201701375
|Charge
|1) 2Nd Degree Force Sex Offense (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Imparied Rev, Speeding) (M),
|Description
|Horton, Waverly Hunter (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) 2nd Degree Force Sex Offense (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Imparied Rev, Speeding) (M), at 4622 Aldersbrook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 15:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Williams, Timothy Eric
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 520 Craig St, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 16:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Glasson, William Norris
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Glasson, William Norris (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 16:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Cole, Kristin Leigh
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|201700092
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
|Description
|Cole, Kristin Leigh (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 308 Forest Park Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/26/2017 18:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Cunningham, Charles Evans
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Provisional Dwi (M), And 3) Careless, Reckless (M),
|Description
|Cunningham, Charles Evans (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Provisional Dwi (M), and 3) Careless, Reckless (M), at 6800 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 2/26/2017 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Chewning, Connor Charles
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Provisional Dwi (M), And 4) Careless And Reckless (M),
|Description
|Chewning, Connor Charles (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Provisional Dwi (M), and 4) Careless And Reckless (M), at 6800 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 2/26/2017 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Pinkney, Jayden Tyler
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Stolen Goods) (M),
|Description
|Pinkney, Jayden Tyler (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Stolen Goods) (M), at 1110 Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 21:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Mack, Jason Timothy
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault On Female, M (M),
|Description
|Mack, Jason Timothy (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 309 E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 2/26/2017 22:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Thomas, Antonio Devon
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (F), And 3) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Antonio Devon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (F), and 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 08:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Grant, B N
|Name
|Mason, Tamara Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – F (Consp To Sell/Deliver Ched Ii), F (F),
|Description
|Mason, Tamara Lynn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – F (consp To Sell/deliver Ched Ii), F (F), at 6306 Bud Huey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/26/2017 13:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Harbert, Madison Rayne
|Arrest Date
|02-26-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Harbert, Madison Rayne (W /F/16) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 4799 Sugar And Wine Rd/baucom Manor Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 2:03:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Rushing, Avery Lucas
|Arrest Date
|02-26-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Rushing, Avery Lucas (B /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Matthew Indiantrail Rd/ Chestnut Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/26/2017 3:24:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T
|Name
|Perry, Gregory Devonte
|Arrest Date
|02-26-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Perry, Gregory Devonte (B /M/32) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Matthew Indian Trail Rd/chestnut Pkwy, Indiantrail, NC, on 2/26/2017 3:57:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T
|Name
|Farmer, Quinton Gage
|Arrest Date
|02-26-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Farmer, Quinton Gage (W /M/17) Cited on Charge of Texting While Driving, at 4199 Waxhaw Hwy/s Rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 2/26/2017 8:03:42 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B D
|Name
|Ellerbe, Ashley Monique
|Arrest Date
|02-26-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Ellerbe, Ashley Monique (B /F/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 6398 Pageland Hwy/u Turn Sb Above Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 8:27:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C