Union County Arrests and Mugshots 02-26-2017

February 26, 2017

Name Smith, Marquivius Devante
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fugitive (Burglary 1St) (F), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Smith, Marquivius Devante (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fugitive (burglary 1st) (F), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1101 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 00:00.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Cook, Nathan Taylor
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Cook, Nathan Taylor (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3999 Weddington Rd/willoughby Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 00:14.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Smith, Marquivius Devante
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case 201701362
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Smith, Marquivius Devante (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1101 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 2/26/2017 01:15.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Groomes, Jaron Michael
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case 201701819
Charge 1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Groomes, Jaron Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 13720 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/26/2017 01:20.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Clyburn, Charles Tayrei
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case 201701365
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Clyburn, Charles Tayrei (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2004 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 2/26/2017 02:30.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Chambers, Adrian Antwon
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case 201701363
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Chambers, Adrian Antwon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3603 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 02:30.
Arresting Officer Ciminna, D J

Name Perez, Ramiro
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Perez, Ramiro (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1800 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 02:45.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Smith, Patrick Lee
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Smith, Patrick Lee (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at St Timothy Rd, on 2/26/2017 03:24.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Como, Ethan Samuel
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case 201701820
Charge Consume Alcohol < 19 (M),
Description Como, Ethan Samuel (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), at 1016 Loudoun Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/26/2017 03:29.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Williams, Kiyhana Nicole
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (M),
Description Williams, Kiyhana Nicole (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (M), at Stallings Rd, on 2/26/2017 04:40.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Austin, Jonathon Ervin
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case 201701821
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Austin, Jonathon Ervin (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3524 Frank Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 07:18.
Arresting Officer Grant, B N

Name Smith, Marquivius Devante
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Smith, Marquivius Devante (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/26/2017 10:11.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Coleman, Quavis
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Coleman, Quavis (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 200, on 2/26/2017 11:00.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Louallen, Robert Iii
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Louallen, Robert Iii (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5707 Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 14:53.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Horton, Waverly Hunter
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case 201701375
Charge 1) 2Nd Degree Force Sex Offense (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Imparied Rev, Speeding) (M),
Description Horton, Waverly Hunter (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) 2nd Degree Force Sex Offense (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Imparied Rev, Speeding) (M), at 4622 Aldersbrook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 15:15.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Williams, Timothy Eric
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 520 Craig St, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 16:21.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Glasson, William Norris
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Glasson, William Norris (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 16:58.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Cole, Kristin Leigh
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case 201700092
Charge Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
Description Cole, Kristin Leigh (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 308 Forest Park Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/26/2017 18:13.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Cunningham, Charles Evans
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Provisional Dwi (M), And 3) Careless, Reckless (M),
Description Cunningham, Charles Evans (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Provisional Dwi (M), and 3) Careless, Reckless (M), at 6800 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 2/26/2017 18:16.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R

Name Chewning, Connor Charles
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Provisional Dwi (M), And 4) Careless And Reckless (M),
Description Chewning, Connor Charles (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Provisional Dwi (M), and 4) Careless And Reckless (M), at 6800 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 2/26/2017 18:16.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R

Name Pinkney, Jayden Tyler
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Stolen Goods) (M),
Description Pinkney, Jayden Tyler (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Stolen Goods) (M), at 1110 Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 21:14.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Mack, Jason Timothy
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female, M (M),
Description Mack, Jason Timothy (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 309 E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 2/26/2017 22:04.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Thomas, Antonio Devon
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (F), And 3) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Thomas, Antonio Devon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (F), and 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 08:53.
Arresting Officer Grant, B N

Name Mason, Tamara Lynn
Arrest Date 02/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – F (Consp To Sell/Deliver Ched Ii), F (F),
Description Mason, Tamara Lynn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – F (consp To Sell/deliver Ched Ii), F (F), at 6306 Bud Huey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/26/2017 13:46.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Harbert, Madison Rayne
Arrest Date 02-26-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Harbert, Madison Rayne (W /F/16) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 4799 Sugar And Wine Rd/baucom Manor Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 2:03:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Rushing, Avery Lucas
Arrest Date 02-26-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Rushing, Avery Lucas (B /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Matthew Indiantrail Rd/ Chestnut Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/26/2017 3:24:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hill, T

Name Perry, Gregory Devonte
Arrest Date 02-26-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Perry, Gregory Devonte (B /M/32) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Matthew Indian Trail Rd/chestnut Pkwy, Indiantrail, NC, on 2/26/2017 3:57:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hill, T

Name Farmer, Quinton Gage
Arrest Date 02-26-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Farmer, Quinton Gage (W /M/17) Cited on Charge of Texting While Driving, at 4199 Waxhaw Hwy/s Rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 2/26/2017 8:03:42 PM.
Arresting Officer Helms, B D

Name Ellerbe, Ashley Monique
Arrest Date 02-26-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Ellerbe, Ashley Monique (B /F/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 6398 Pageland Hwy/u Turn Sb Above Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2017 8:27:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C
