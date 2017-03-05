Union County Arrests and Mugshots 03-05-2017

Warning
|Name
|Kirby, Adrian Jefferson
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Kirby, Adrian Jefferson (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8219 Nc 109 N, Wadesboro, NC, on 3/5/2017 01:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, S F
|Name
|Forscutt, Kevin Ross
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Forscutt, Kevin Ross (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1300 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/5/2017 02:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Mathews, T
|Name
|Fillar, Kiersten Janae
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Fillar, Kiersten Janae (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3805 Balsam St, Lake Park, NC, on 3/5/2017 03:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Fitts, Chadley Norris
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|201701545
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Fitts, Chadley Norris (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2323 River Chase Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 07:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Cullen, Corey Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|201702055
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Cullen, Corey Michael (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 103 Penrose Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/5/2017 07:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Mudd, Eric Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Possess Heroin), F (F),
|Description
|Mudd, Eric Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (possess Heroin), F (F), at 4567 Nc-218, Peachland, NC, on 3/5/2017 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Morris, Ricky
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Morris, Ricky (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Cureton, Amanda Rochelle N
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Amanda Rochelle N (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 16:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Smith, Mary Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Mary Elizabeth (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 16:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Bennett, Tony Lamonte
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|201701562
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Bennett, Tony Lamonte (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 700 Seymour St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 16:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Bello, Sophia Lynnette
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|201700075
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Bello, Sophia Lynnette (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 700 Seymour St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Huntley, Trashean Jamar
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|201701561
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Trashean Jamar (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700 Seymour St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 17:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Austin, Bayden Allen
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
|Description
|Austin, Bayden Allen (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 712 Pinecliff Ct, Stallings, NC, on 3/5/2017 17:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Zepeda, M F
|Name
|Garmon, Ricky Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|201701172
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Garmon, Ricky Lee (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 19:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Simpson, Christopher Wayne
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|201702058
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Christopher Wayne (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 2021 Faulks Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/5/2017 19:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, J S
|Name
|Kirby, Keith Antonio
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 7) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Kirby, Keith Antonio (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Thompson, Tara Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|201701565
|Charge
|Assault On Handicap Person (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Tara Elizabeth (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Handicap Person (M), at 2216 Wheaton Way, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Soto, L M
|Name
|Lockhart, Norris
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lockhart, Norris (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4800 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 3/5/2017 22:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Milavitch, Michael Anthony
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2017
|Court Case
|201702081
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Milavitch, Michael Anthony (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3009 Michelle Dr, Weddington, NC, on 3/5/2017 22:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Kirby, Adrian Jefferson
|Arrest Date
|03-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Kirby, Adrian Jefferson (B /M/23) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (201702062), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 4:01:31 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, S F
|Name
|Herd, Naliyah Tekayla
|Arrest Date
|03-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Herd, Naliyah Tekayla (B /F/19) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 599 Stafford St/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 11:03:01 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Turner, Timothy Jerone
|Arrest Date
|03-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Turner, Timothy Jerone (W /M/49) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at 4699 Unionville Rd/e Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/5/2017 3:19:03 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Privette, M J
|Name
|Chambers, Stuart Diangelo
|Arrest Date
|03-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Chambers, Stuart Diangelo (B /M/34) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 899 Seymour St/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 3:38:07 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Huntley, S A