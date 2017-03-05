Union County Arrests and Mugshots 03-05-2017

March 5, 2017

Name Kirby, Adrian Jefferson
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Kirby, Adrian Jefferson (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8219 Nc 109 N, Wadesboro, NC, on 3/5/2017 01:55.
Arresting Officer Clark, S F

Name Forscutt, Kevin Ross
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Forscutt, Kevin Ross (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1300 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/5/2017 02:17.
Arresting Officer Mathews, T

Name Fillar, Kiersten Janae
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Fillar, Kiersten Janae (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3805 Balsam St, Lake Park, NC, on 3/5/2017 03:00.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Fitts, Chadley Norris
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case 201701545
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Fitts, Chadley Norris (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2323 River Chase Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 07:36.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Cullen, Corey Michael
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case 201702055
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Cullen, Corey Michael (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 103 Penrose Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/5/2017 07:41.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Mudd, Eric Lee
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Possess Heroin), F (F),
Description Mudd, Eric Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (possess Heroin), F (F), at 4567 Nc-218, Peachland, NC, on 3/5/2017 14:30.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Morris, Ricky
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Morris, Ricky (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 15:30.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Cureton, Amanda Rochelle N
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Cureton, Amanda Rochelle N (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 16:20.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Smith, Mary Elizabeth
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Smith, Mary Elizabeth (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 16:20.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Bennett, Tony Lamonte
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case 201701562
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Bennett, Tony Lamonte (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 700 Seymour St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 16:24.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Bello, Sophia Lynnette
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case 201700075
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Bello, Sophia Lynnette (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 700 Seymour St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 16:29.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Huntley, Trashean Jamar
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case 201701561
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Huntley, Trashean Jamar (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700 Seymour St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 17:15.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Austin, Bayden Allen
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
Description Austin, Bayden Allen (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 712 Pinecliff Ct, Stallings, NC, on 3/5/2017 17:45.
Arresting Officer Zepeda, M F

Name Garmon, Ricky Lee
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case 201701172
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Garmon, Ricky Lee (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 19:50.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Simpson, Christopher Wayne
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case 201702058
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Simpson, Christopher Wayne (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 2021 Faulks Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/5/2017 19:53.
Arresting Officer Davis, J S

Name Kirby, Keith Antonio
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 7) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Kirby, Keith Antonio (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 20:50.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Thompson, Tara Elizabeth
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case 201701565
Charge Assault On Handicap Person (M),
Description Thompson, Tara Elizabeth (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Handicap Person (M), at 2216 Wheaton Way, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 21:22.
Arresting Officer Soto, L M

Name Lockhart, Norris
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Lockhart, Norris (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4800 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 3/5/2017 22:29.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Milavitch, Michael Anthony
Arrest Date 03/05/2017
Court Case 201702081
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Milavitch, Michael Anthony (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3009 Michelle Dr, Weddington, NC, on 3/5/2017 22:43.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Kirby, Adrian Jefferson
Arrest Date 03-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Kirby, Adrian Jefferson (B /M/23) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (201702062), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 4:01:31 AM.
Arresting Officer Clark, S F

Name Herd, Naliyah Tekayla
Arrest Date 03-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Herd, Naliyah Tekayla (B /F/19) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 599 Stafford St/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 11:03:01 AM.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Turner, Timothy Jerone
Arrest Date 03-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Turner, Timothy Jerone (W /M/49) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at 4699 Unionville Rd/e Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/5/2017 3:19:03 PM.
Arresting Officer Privette, M J

Name Chambers, Stuart Diangelo
Arrest Date 03-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Chambers, Stuart Diangelo (B /M/34) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 899 Seymour St/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2017 3:38:07 PM.
Arresting Officer Huntley, S A
Share

Comments are closed.