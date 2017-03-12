Union County Arrests and Mugshots 03-12-2017

March 12, 2017

Name Miller, Alexis Ruth
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case 201702290
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Miller, Alexis Ruth (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100 Chaney St, Wingate, NC, on 3/12/2017 01:37.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Thomas, Trejuan Lorentez
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired, M (M),
Description Thomas, Trejuan Lorentez (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at Us74/sr/377, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/12/2017 03:53.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P

Name Robinson, Christopher Bikel
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case 201701713
Charge Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
Description Robinson, Christopher Bikel (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 04:07.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Allen, Prentice Ignatious
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Allen, Prentice Ignatious (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 12:29.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Henkle, Jacob Ryan
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case 201702278
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Henkle, Jacob Ryan (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4506 Canal Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/12/2017 12:38.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Styron, Justice Isavion
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Styron, Justice Isavion (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 14:09.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Richardson, Justin Lamar
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3017 Great Falls Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 15:32.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Catoe, Amie Lynn
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Catoe, Amie Lynn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 15:39.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R

Name Silas, Tonya Nichole
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Financial Card Fraud (M),
Description Silas, Tonya Nichole (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), at 4737 Aldersbrook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 16:46.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Richardson, Justin Lamar
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 18:00.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Black, Jacob Riley
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Black, Jacob Riley (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 19:53.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Tran, Thai K
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case 201702312
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Tran, Thai K (A /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 2012 Providence Forest Dr, Weddington, NC, on 3/12/2017 20:16.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Harrison, Brent Paxton
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Worthless Check (M),
Description Harrison, Brent Paxton (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Worthless Check (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 20:46.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Cureton, Bryan Avery
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Cureton, Bryan Avery (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 75, on 3/12/2017 22:21.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Franklin, Michael Jeremiah Lee
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering Of Place Of Worship (F) And 2) Breaking/Entering Of Place Of Worship (F),
Description Franklin, Michael Jeremiah Lee (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering Of Place Of Worship (F) and 2) Breaking/entering Of Place Of Worship (F), at 7716 Red Oaks Tr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/12/2017 23:19.
Arresting Officer Wall, N

Name Gaddis, Richard Alan
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case 201702315
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Gaddis, Richard Alan (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4000 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/12/2017 23:36.
Arresting Officer Wilds, R A

Name Moffitt, Katherine Paige
Arrest Date 03/12/2017
Court Case 201700083
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Moffitt, Katherine Paige (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Hwy 74/edgewood Dr, Wingate, NC, on 3/12/2017 23:48.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Mccormick, Kenneth Lee
Arrest Date 03-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mccormick, Kenneth Lee (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3599 Lancaster Hwy/long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 11:10:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Mccormick, Kenneth Lee
Arrest Date 03-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mccormick, Kenneth Lee (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 3599 Lancaster Hwy/long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 11:10:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Bonilla, Jesse Shane
Arrest Date 03-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Bonilla, Jesse Shane (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center (201702298), at 5799 New Town Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/12/2017 1:39:31 PM.
Arresting Officer Helms, B D

Name Rivers, Natasha Shanta
Arrest Date 03-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Rivers, Natasha Shanta (B /F/30) Cited on Charge of Child Not In Rear Seat (201701729), at Us. 74 / Boyte St., Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 6:49:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L
