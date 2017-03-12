Union County Arrests and Mugshots 03-12-2017

Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) in /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php
on line 1179
|Name
|Miller, Alexis Ruth
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702290
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Miller, Alexis Ruth (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100 Chaney St, Wingate, NC, on 3/12/2017 01:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Thomas, Trejuan Lorentez
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Trejuan Lorentez (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at Us74/sr/377, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/12/2017 03:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Robinson, Christopher Bikel
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|201701713
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Christopher Bikel (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 04:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Allen, Prentice Ignatious
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Allen, Prentice Ignatious (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 12:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Henkle, Jacob Ryan
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702278
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Henkle, Jacob Ryan (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4506 Canal Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/12/2017 12:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Styron, Justice Isavion
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Styron, Justice Isavion (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 14:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Richardson, Justin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3017 Great Falls Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 15:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Catoe, Amie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Catoe, Amie Lynn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 15:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Silas, Tonya Nichole
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Financial Card Fraud (M),
|Description
|Silas, Tonya Nichole (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), at 4737 Aldersbrook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Richardson, Justin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Black, Jacob Riley
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Black, Jacob Riley (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 19:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Tran, Thai K
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702312
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Tran, Thai K (A /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 2012 Providence Forest Dr, Weddington, NC, on 3/12/2017 20:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Harrison, Brent Paxton
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Worthless Check (M),
|Description
|Harrison, Brent Paxton (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Worthless Check (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 20:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Cureton, Bryan Avery
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Bryan Avery (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 75, on 3/12/2017 22:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Franklin, Michael Jeremiah Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering Of Place Of Worship (F) And 2) Breaking/Entering Of Place Of Worship (F),
|Description
|Franklin, Michael Jeremiah Lee (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering Of Place Of Worship (F) and 2) Breaking/entering Of Place Of Worship (F), at 7716 Red Oaks Tr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/12/2017 23:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Wall, N
|Name
|Gaddis, Richard Alan
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702315
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Gaddis, Richard Alan (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4000 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/12/2017 23:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilds, R A
|Name
|Moffitt, Katherine Paige
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2017
|Court Case
|201700083
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Moffitt, Katherine Paige (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Hwy 74/edgewood Dr, Wingate, NC, on 3/12/2017 23:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Mccormick, Kenneth Lee
|Arrest Date
|03-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Mccormick, Kenneth Lee (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3599 Lancaster Hwy/long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 11:10:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Mccormick, Kenneth Lee
|Arrest Date
|03-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Mccormick, Kenneth Lee (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 3599 Lancaster Hwy/long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 11:10:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Bonilla, Jesse Shane
|Arrest Date
|03-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Bonilla, Jesse Shane (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center (201702298), at 5799 New Town Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/12/2017 1:39:31 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B D
|Name
|Rivers, Natasha Shanta
|Arrest Date
|03-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Rivers, Natasha Shanta (B /F/30) Cited on Charge of Child Not In Rear Seat (201701729), at Us. 74 / Boyte St., Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2017 6:49:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L