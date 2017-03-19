Union County Arrests and Mugshots 03-19-2017

March 19, 2017

Name Nixon, Derrick Antonio
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case 201701904
Charge False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
Description Nixon, Derrick Antonio (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 1000 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2017 00:24.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, V E

Name Scott, Brian Oliver
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case 201700232
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Scott, Brian Oliver (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 403 Meadowbrook Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/19/2017 01:20.
Arresting Officer Mathews, T

Name Reid, James Edward
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case 201701894
Charge 1) Nontaxpaid Alcohol Beverages (M) And 2) Poss/Sale Alcohol (M),
Description Reid, James Edward (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Nontaxpaid Alcohol Beverages (M) and 2) Poss/sale Alcohol (M), at 1008 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Pageland, SC, on 3/19/2017 03:26.
Arresting Officer Malone, B F

Name Doster, Bradley Oneil
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case 201701894
Charge 1) Nontaxpaid Alcohol Beverages (M) And 2) Poss/Sale Alcohol (M),
Description Doster, Bradley Oneil (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Nontaxpaid Alcohol Beverages (M) and 2) Poss/sale Alcohol (M), at 196 Courtney Place Lane, Pageland, SC, on 3/19/2017 03:30.
Arresting Officer Malone, B F

Name Gomez, Lavaensio Cortes
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case 201702519
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Gomez, Lavaensio Cortes (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6324 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 3/19/2017 04:12.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Blount, Christopher Tyrone
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) Resisting Public Offi (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) Second Degree Tresspa (M),
Description Blount, Christopher Tyrone (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) Resisting Public Offi (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) Second Degree Tresspa (M), at 902 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 3/19/2017 04:50.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S

Name Little, Maurice Lamont
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case 201702528
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Little, Maurice Lamont (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 803 Cozumel Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 3/19/2017 13:19.
Arresting Officer Mann, C R

Name Moore, April Dawn
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Domestic Crim Trespass), M (M),
Description Moore, April Dawn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (domestic Crim Trespass), M (M), at 1202 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, SC, on 3/19/2017 13:46.
Arresting Officer Davis, J S

Name Loor, Narcedalia Enriquez
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Loor, Narcedalia Enriquez (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 106 Alnwick Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/19/2017 15:10.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Enriquez, Grecia Sarahi
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Enriquez, Grecia Sarahi (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 106 Alnwick Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/19/2017 15:13.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Robinson, Alisa Maria
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case
Charge Awdw W/ Firearm (M),
Description Robinson, Alisa Maria (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Firearm (M), at 1277 S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2017 15:42.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Goodnite, Jason Dale
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case 201701914
Charge Defraud Innkeeper (M),
Description Goodnite, Jason Dale (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Defraud Innkeeper (M), at 42 Brookhaven Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2017 17:09.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, G H

Name Osborne, Robert James
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Osborne, Robert James (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2017 18:50.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Brown, Chervon Nikole
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case 201702542
Charge 1) Possess/Manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Speeding (M),
Description Brown, Chervon Nikole (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Speeding (M), at 4341 Dunwoody Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 3/19/2017 23:09.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Blount, Christopher Tyrone
Arrest Date 03/19/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Blount, Christopher Tyrone (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 902 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 3/19/2017 09:04.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Gomez, Lavaensio Cortes
Arrest Date 03-19-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Gomez, Lavaensio Cortes (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Driving While Impaired (201702519), at 6299 W Marshville Blvd/s Elizabeth St, Marshville, NC, on 3/19/2017 2:58:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Fincher, Tamarra Chantel
Arrest Date 03-19-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Fincher, Tamarra Chantel (B /F/19) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 100 I B Shive Dr/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2017 3:00:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C
