Union County Arrests and Mugshots 03-19-2017

|Name
|Nixon, Derrick Antonio
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|201701904
|Charge
|False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Derrick Antonio (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 1000 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2017 00:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, V E
|Name
|Scott, Brian Oliver
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|201700232
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Scott, Brian Oliver (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 403 Meadowbrook Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/19/2017 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mathews, T
|Name
|Reid, James Edward
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|201701894
|Charge
|1) Nontaxpaid Alcohol Beverages (M) And 2) Poss/Sale Alcohol (M),
|Description
|Reid, James Edward (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Nontaxpaid Alcohol Beverages (M) and 2) Poss/sale Alcohol (M), at 1008 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Pageland, SC, on 3/19/2017 03:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, B F
|Name
|Doster, Bradley Oneil
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|201701894
|Charge
|1) Nontaxpaid Alcohol Beverages (M) And 2) Poss/Sale Alcohol (M),
|Description
|Doster, Bradley Oneil (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Nontaxpaid Alcohol Beverages (M) and 2) Poss/sale Alcohol (M), at 196 Courtney Place Lane, Pageland, SC, on 3/19/2017 03:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, B F
|Name
|Gomez, Lavaensio Cortes
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|201702519
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gomez, Lavaensio Cortes (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6324 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 3/19/2017 04:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Blount, Christopher Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) Resisting Public Offi (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) Second Degree Tresspa (M),
|Description
|Blount, Christopher Tyrone (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) Resisting Public Offi (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) Second Degree Tresspa (M), at 902 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 3/19/2017 04:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S
|Name
|Little, Maurice Lamont
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|201702528
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Little, Maurice Lamont (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 803 Cozumel Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 3/19/2017 13:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Mann, C R
|Name
|Moore, April Dawn
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Domestic Crim Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Moore, April Dawn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (domestic Crim Trespass), M (M), at 1202 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, SC, on 3/19/2017 13:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, J S
|Name
|Loor, Narcedalia Enriquez
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Loor, Narcedalia Enriquez (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 106 Alnwick Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/19/2017 15:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Enriquez, Grecia Sarahi
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Enriquez, Grecia Sarahi (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 106 Alnwick Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/19/2017 15:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Robinson, Alisa Maria
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Awdw W/ Firearm (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Alisa Maria (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Firearm (M), at 1277 S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2017 15:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Goodnite, Jason Dale
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|201701914
|Charge
|Defraud Innkeeper (M),
|Description
|Goodnite, Jason Dale (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Defraud Innkeeper (M), at 42 Brookhaven Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2017 17:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, G H
|Name
|Osborne, Robert James
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Osborne, Robert James (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2017 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Brown, Chervon Nikole
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|201702542
|Charge
|1) Possess/Manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Brown, Chervon Nikole (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Speeding (M), at 4341 Dunwoody Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 3/19/2017 23:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Blount, Christopher Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Blount, Christopher Tyrone (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 902 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 3/19/2017 09:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Gomez, Lavaensio Cortes
|Arrest Date
|03-19-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Gomez, Lavaensio Cortes (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Driving While Impaired (201702519), at 6299 W Marshville Blvd/s Elizabeth St, Marshville, NC, on 3/19/2017 2:58:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Fincher, Tamarra Chantel
|Arrest Date
|03-19-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Fincher, Tamarra Chantel (B /F/19) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 100 I B Shive Dr/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2017 3:00:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C