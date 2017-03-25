Union County Arrests and Mugshots 03-25-2017

Description

Chambers, Lester Leon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) All Other Offenses (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) No Motorcycle Helmet (M), and 6) No Liability Insurance (M), at 1210 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 16:48.