Union County Arrests and Mugshots 03-25-2017

March 25, 2017

Name Lowder, Tony William
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case 201702731
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Lowder, Tony William (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1013 Stallings Rd, Stallings, on 3/25/2017 01:30.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Sanchez, Jorge Luis
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Sanchez, Jorge Luis (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Walk Up Ave, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 01:55.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Howard, Patrick Lee
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Howard, Patrick Lee (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at Us 74/ Morgan Mill, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 02:40.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Rape, Dustin Lane
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case 201702050
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Rape, Dustin Lane (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 441 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 09:32.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Rape, Dustin Lane
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case 201702051
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Rape, Dustin Lane (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 441 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 09:32.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Harrill, Evan Michael
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case 201702050
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Probation Violation (M), And 4) Probation Violation (M),
Description Harrill, Evan Michael (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Probation Violation (M), and 4) Probation Violation (M), at 441 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 10:29.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Watkins, Byron Blair
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Watkins, Byron Blair (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 10:34.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Chambers, Lester Leon
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case 201702058
Charge 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) All Other Offenses (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) No Motorcycle Helmet (M), And 6) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Chambers, Lester Leon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) All Other Offenses (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) No Motorcycle Helmet (M), and 6) No Liability Insurance (M), at 1210 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 16:48.
Arresting Officer Forbis, J

Name Watson, Tierra Shontinae
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case 201702742
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Watson, Tierra Shontinae (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 373 Darlington Ave Unit 301, Wilmington, NC, on 3/25/2017 20:23.
Arresting Officer Walden, W L

Name Diggs, Carlos Roanee
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case 201702066
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Diggs, Carlos Roanee (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 21:25.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Sloan, Alexa Kristine
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear M (Dwlr Non Impaired, Operate Veh No Ins, M (M),
Description Sloan, Alexa Kristine (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear M (dwlr Non Impaired, Operate Veh No Ins, M (M), at 1909 Chadwell Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/25/2017 21:30.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Rushing, Natricia Evette
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case 201700107
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rushing, Natricia Evette (B /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6011 W Marshville Blvd/hambrick St, Marshville, NC, on 3/25/2017 21:59.
Arresting Officer Spurlock, J

Name Jacumin, John Luke
Arrest Date 03/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
Description Jacumin, John Luke (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 5199 Waxhaw Marvin Rd/helms Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/25/2017 23:43.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Davis, Terry Connell
Arrest Date 03-25-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Davis, Terry Connell (W /F/57) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center, at 4299 E Hwy 218/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 4:41:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hill, T
