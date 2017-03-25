Union County Arrests and Mugshots 03-25-2017

Warning
|Name
|Lowder, Tony William
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (F),
|Description
|Lowder, Tony William (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (F), at 1013 Stallings Rd, Stallings, on 3/25/2017 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Lowder, Tony William
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Lowder, Tony William (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 1013 Stallings Rd, Stallings, on 3/25/2017 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Lowder, Tony William
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|201702731
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lowder, Tony William (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1013 Stallings Rd, Stallings, on 3/25/2017 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Sanchez, Jorge Luis
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Jorge Luis (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Walk Up Ave, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 01:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Howard, Patrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Howard, Patrick Lee (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at Us 74/ Morgan Mill, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 02:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Lowder, Tony William
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|201702731
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 5) Possess Sched Ii (F), And 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lowder, Tony William (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 5) Possess Sched Ii (F), and 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1200 Morningside Meadow L, Matthews, NC, on 3/25/2017 05:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Rape, Dustin Lane
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|201702050
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Rape, Dustin Lane (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 441 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 09:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Rape, Dustin Lane
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|201702051
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Rape, Dustin Lane (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 441 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 09:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Harrill, Evan Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|201702050
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Probation Violation (M), And 4) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Harrill, Evan Michael (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Probation Violation (M), and 4) Probation Violation (M), at 441 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 10:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Watkins, Byron Blair
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Watkins, Byron Blair (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 10:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Chambers, Lester Leon
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|201702058
|Charge
|1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) All Other Offenses (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) No Motorcycle Helmet (M), And 6) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Lester Leon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) All Other Offenses (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) No Motorcycle Helmet (M), and 6) No Liability Insurance (M), at 1210 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Watson, Tierra Shontinae
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|201702742
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Watson, Tierra Shontinae (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 373 Darlington Ave Unit 301, Wilmington, NC, on 3/25/2017 20:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Walden, W L
|Name
|Diggs, Carlos Roanee
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|201702066
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Diggs, Carlos Roanee (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 21:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Sloan, Alexa Kristine
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear M (Dwlr Non Impaired, Operate Veh No Ins, M (M),
|Description
|Sloan, Alexa Kristine (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear M (dwlr Non Impaired, Operate Veh No Ins, M (M), at 1909 Chadwell Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/25/2017 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Rushing, Natricia Evette
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|201700107
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Natricia Evette (B /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6011 W Marshville Blvd/hambrick St, Marshville, NC, on 3/25/2017 21:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Spurlock, J
|Name
|Jacumin, John Luke
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
|Description
|Jacumin, John Luke (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 5199 Waxhaw Marvin Rd/helms Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/25/2017 23:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Davis, Terry Connell
|Arrest Date
|03-25-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Davis, Terry Connell (W /F/57) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center, at 4299 E Hwy 218/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2017 4:41:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T