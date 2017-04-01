Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-01-2017

Warning
|Name
|Reep, Dionne Zick
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|201702961
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Reep, Dionne Zick (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4203 Morgan Mill Rd, Unionville, on 4/1/2017 01:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Serrano, Raul Fernando
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Serrano, Raul Fernando (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 4/1/2017 01:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnes, C F
|Name
|Ashcraft, John Albert
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Ashcraft, John Albert (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 02:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Morgan, Michael Adarryl
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Morgan, Michael Adarryl (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Open Container (M), at 8215 Waxhaw Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/1/2017 02:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Carpenter, T
|Name
|Willie, Byron Rufus
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Willie, Byron Rufus (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 8215 Waxhaw Highway, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/1/2017 03:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Carpenter, T
|Name
|Perez, Raul Cortez
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|201702227
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Perez, Raul Cortez (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 505 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 08:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Marshall, Jane Crowder
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|201702228
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Marshall, Jane Crowder (B /F/68) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 804 Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 09:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Salley, Cleavon Victor
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|201702230
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd -(Poss Marij. Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M),
|Description
|Salley, Cleavon Victor (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd -(poss Marij. Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 1407 Lakeview Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 10:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Harrison, M J
|Name
|Starnes, James Eric
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Starnes, James Eric (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 3618 Richardson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 15:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Bailey, Angela Gail
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Awdw Other Weapon (M),
|Description
|Bailey, Angela Gail (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 3618 Richardson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 15:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Norwood, Damon Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|201702245
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Norwood, Damon Alexander (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700 W Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 22:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Norwood, Damon Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|201702246
|Charge
|1) Order For Arrest Criminal(Assault And Battery) (M) And 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (Assault On A Female) (M),
|Description
|Norwood, Damon Alexander (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Order For Arrest Criminal(assault And Battery) (M) and 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (assault On A Female) (M), at 700 W Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 23:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Burns, Eric Xavier
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2017
|Court Case
|201702991
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Burns, Eric Xavier (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 1399 Hasty Rd/landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/1/2017 23:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Bridgett, Anna Michelle
|Arrest Date
|04-01-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Bridgett, Anna Michelle (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1999 Secrest Short Cut Rd/euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 9:45:02 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Soto, L M