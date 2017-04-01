Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-01-2017

April 1, 2017

Name Reep, Dionne Zick
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case 201702961
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Reep, Dionne Zick (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4203 Morgan Mill Rd, Unionville, on 4/1/2017 01:11.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Serrano, Raul Fernando
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Serrano, Raul Fernando (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 4/1/2017 01:50.
Arresting Officer Barnes, C F

Name Ashcraft, John Albert
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Ashcraft, John Albert (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 02:35.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Morgan, Michael Adarryl
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Open Container (M),
Description Morgan, Michael Adarryl (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Open Container (M), at 8215 Waxhaw Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/1/2017 02:52.
Arresting Officer Carpenter, T

Name Willie, Byron Rufus
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Willie, Byron Rufus (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 8215 Waxhaw Highway, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/1/2017 03:08.
Arresting Officer Carpenter, T

Name Perez, Raul Cortez
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case 201702227
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Perez, Raul Cortez (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 505 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 08:16.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Marshall, Jane Crowder
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case 201702228
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Marshall, Jane Crowder (B /F/68) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 804 Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 09:40.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Salley, Cleavon Victor
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case 201702230
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd -(Poss Marij. Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M),
Description Salley, Cleavon Victor (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd -(poss Marij. Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 1407 Lakeview Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 10:54.
Arresting Officer Harrison, M J

Name Starnes, James Eric
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Starnes, James Eric (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 3618 Richardson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 15:38.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Bailey, Angela Gail
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case
Charge Awdw Other Weapon (M),
Description Bailey, Angela Gail (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 3618 Richardson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 15:59.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Norwood, Damon Alexander
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case 201702245
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Norwood, Damon Alexander (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700 W Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 22:54.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Norwood, Damon Alexander
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case 201702246
Charge 1) Order For Arrest Criminal(Assault And Battery) (M) And 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (Assault On A Female) (M),
Description Norwood, Damon Alexander (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Order For Arrest Criminal(assault And Battery) (M) and 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (assault On A Female) (M), at 700 W Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 23:01.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Burns, Eric Xavier
Arrest Date 04/01/2017
Court Case 201702991
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Burns, Eric Xavier (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 1399 Hasty Rd/landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/1/2017 23:16.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Bridgett, Anna Michelle
Arrest Date 04-01-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Bridgett, Anna Michelle (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1999 Secrest Short Cut Rd/euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2017 9:45:02 AM.
Arresting Officer Soto, L M
