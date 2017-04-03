Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-03-2017

Description

Sowell, Jameil Lamont (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Felony Larceny (F), 5) Felony Larceny (F), 6) Surrender Of Surety (F), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 21:00.