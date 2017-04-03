Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-03-2017

Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) in /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php
on line 1179
|Name
|Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|201702276
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1500 Faulk St, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 00:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|201702277
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 1550 Faulk St, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 00:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel, F (F),
|Description
|Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel, F (F), at 1550 Faulk Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 01:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|201702276
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Fel Possess Schedule Vi (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Fel Possess Schedule Vi (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1550 Faulk Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 01:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Starling, Christopher Lynn
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Starling, Christopher Lynn (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), [Missing Address], on 4/3/2017 02:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Kiker, Kelli Michelle
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|201703025
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Kiker, Kelli Michelle (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6626 Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/3/2017 08:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Simmons, Daquial Lefranklin
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|201702145
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Simmons, Daquial Lefranklin (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 11:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Boehke, Kimberly Ann M
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Boehke, Kimberly Ann M (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3705 Avondale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 11:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T
|Name
|Garrett, Jeremy Alan
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|201703032
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Garrett, Jeremy Alan (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3705 Avondale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 11:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayhew, D S
|Name
|Allen, Henry Estes
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|201703046
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (Fel. Poss. Sch 2 Cs) (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment (Fel. Poss Of Cocaine) (F),
|Description
|Allen, Henry Estes (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (fel. Poss. Sch 2 Cs) (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment (fel. Poss Of Cocaine) (F), at 376 Postage Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/3/2017 16:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Kenary, M J
|Name
|Garrett, Jeremy Alan
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Garrett, Jeremy Alan (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 17:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Sowell, Jameil Lamont
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Felony Larceny (F), 5) Felony Larceny (F), 6) Surrender Of Surety (F), And 7) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Sowell, Jameil Lamont (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Felony Larceny (F), 5) Felony Larceny (F), 6) Surrender Of Surety (F), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Mckenzie, John Issac
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Mckenzie, John Issac (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (m Larceny), M (M), at 619 Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 21:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Wallace, Brian Craig
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Wallace, Brian Craig (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 900 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, on 4/3/2017 4:13:12 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, S F
|Name
|Saylor, Brittany Leigh
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Saylor, Brittany Leigh (W /F/25) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1806 W Roosevelt Blvd/westbound Concord Ave Exit, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 6:36:37 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Juarez, Raymondo Perez
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juarez, Raymondo Perez (H /M/40) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1806 W Roosevelt Blvd/westbound Concord Ave Exit, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 6:36:59 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Esteban, Blanca Miranda
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Esteban, Blanca Miranda (W /F/44) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 699 Hough St/worley St, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 1:10:57 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Thomas, Breyana Lachelle
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Thomas, Breyana Lachelle (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 400 Miller St/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 2:05:14 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Townsend, Dakota Steele T
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Townsend, Dakota Steele T (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Fail To Burn Rear Tail Light On Motorcycle, at 869 Sinclair Dr/panther Ally, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 10:06:24 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Frennea, Kirby Dean
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Frennea, Kirby Dean (W /M/27) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 618 Euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 18:00, 4/2/2017. Reported: 02:08, 4/3/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 511 Morgan Mill Rd/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 03:13, 4/3/2017. Reported: 03:13, 4/3/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C