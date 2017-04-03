Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-03-2017

April 3, 2017

Name Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case 201702276
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1500 Faulk St, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 00:43.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case 201702277
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 1550 Faulk St, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 00:47.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel, F (F),
Description Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel, F (F), at 1550 Faulk Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 01:55.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case 201702276
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Fel Possess Schedule Vi (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Flores, Angel Eduardo Cortez (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Fel Possess Schedule Vi (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1550 Faulk Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 01:55.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Starling, Christopher Lynn
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired, M (M),
Description Starling, Christopher Lynn (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), [Missing Address], on 4/3/2017 02:23.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Kiker, Kelli Michelle
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case 201703025
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Kiker, Kelli Michelle (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6626 Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/3/2017 08:42.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Simmons, Daquial Lefranklin
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case 201702145
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Simmons, Daquial Lefranklin (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 11:26.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Boehke, Kimberly Ann M
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Boehke, Kimberly Ann M (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3705 Avondale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 11:32.
Arresting Officer Hill, T

Name Garrett, Jeremy Alan
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case 201703032
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Garrett, Jeremy Alan (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3705 Avondale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 11:41.
Arresting Officer Mayhew, D S

Name Allen, Henry Estes
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case 201703046
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (Fel. Poss. Sch 2 Cs) (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment (Fel. Poss Of Cocaine) (F),
Description Allen, Henry Estes (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (fel. Poss. Sch 2 Cs) (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment (fel. Poss Of Cocaine) (F), at 376 Postage Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/3/2017 16:12.
Arresting Officer Kenary, M J

Name Garrett, Jeremy Alan
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Garrett, Jeremy Alan (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 17:08.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Sowell, Jameil Lamont
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Felony Larceny (F), 5) Felony Larceny (F), 6) Surrender Of Surety (F), And 7) Probation Violation (F),
Description Sowell, Jameil Lamont (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Felony Larceny (F), 5) Felony Larceny (F), 6) Surrender Of Surety (F), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 21:00.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Mckenzie, John Issac
Arrest Date 04/03/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M Larceny), M (M),
Description Mckenzie, John Issac (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (m Larceny), M (M), at 619 Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 21:25.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Wallace, Brian Craig
Arrest Date 04-03-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Wallace, Brian Craig (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 900 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, on 4/3/2017 4:13:12 AM.
Arresting Officer Clark, S F

Name Saylor, Brittany Leigh
Arrest Date 04-03-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Saylor, Brittany Leigh (W /F/25) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1806 W Roosevelt Blvd/westbound Concord Ave Exit, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 6:36:37 AM.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Juarez, Raymondo Perez
Arrest Date 04-03-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juarez, Raymondo Perez (H /M/40) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1806 W Roosevelt Blvd/westbound Concord Ave Exit, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 6:36:59 AM.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Esteban, Blanca Miranda
Arrest Date 04-03-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Esteban, Blanca Miranda (W /F/44) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 699 Hough St/worley St, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 1:10:57 PM.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Thomas, Breyana Lachelle
Arrest Date 04-03-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Thomas, Breyana Lachelle (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 400 Miller St/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 2:05:14 PM.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Townsend, Dakota Steele T
Arrest Date 04-03-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Townsend, Dakota Steele T (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Fail To Burn Rear Tail Light On Motorcycle, at 869 Sinclair Dr/panther Ally, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2017 10:06:24 PM.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Frennea, Kirby Dean
Arrest Date 04-03-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Frennea, Kirby Dean (W /M/27) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 618 Euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 18:00, 4/2/2017. Reported: 02:08, 4/3/2017.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 04-03-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 511 Morgan Mill Rd/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 03:13, 4/3/2017. Reported: 03:13, 4/3/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C
Share

Comments are closed.