Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-05-2017

April 5, 2017

Name Berry, Cody Isaiah
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Hearing), M (M),
Description Berry, Cody Isaiah (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Hearing), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2017 05:40.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Rash, Dustin Lee
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Rash, Dustin Lee (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), [Missing Address], on 4/5/2017 09:21.
Arresting Officer  

Name Chambers, Heather Parish
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
Description Chambers, Heather Parish (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2017 09:25.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Medlin, Dustin Kemp
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Hearing), M (M),
Description Medlin, Dustin Kemp (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Hearing), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2017 09:30.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Thompson, Christopher Keith
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case 201703034
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 6) Larceny-Firearm (F), And 7) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Thompson, Christopher Keith (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 6) Larceny-firearm (F), and 7) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 8106 Wynnview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2017 12:30.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Moore, Eyan Avery
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case 201703087
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 6) Larceny-Firearm (F), And 7) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Moore, Eyan Avery (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 6) Larceny-firearm (F), and 7) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 8106 Wynnview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2017 12:30.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Estep, Justin James
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Estep, Justin James (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6400 Old Post Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 4/5/2017 15:43.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Patterson, Ronnie
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case 201703150
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Patterson, Ronnie (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Walkup Av/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2017 18:58.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Luongo, John Frederick
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Luongo, John Frederick (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 116 Lakeland Dr, Matthews, NC, on 4/5/2017 20:00.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Gomez, Jose Melchor
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case 201703142
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Gomez, Jose Melchor (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5815 Cheraw Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/5/2017 20:01.
Arresting Officer Davis, J S

Name Mckenzie, John Issac
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Misd. Larceny) (M),
Description Mckenzie, John Issac (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (misd. Larceny) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2017 21:15.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Rorie, Sharon Leann
Arrest Date 04/05/2017
Court Case 201703159
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Rorie, Sharon Leann (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4202 Scott Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/5/2017 22:35.
Arresting Officer Evans, F R

Name Bing, Francesca Noelle
Arrest Date 04-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Bing, Francesca Noelle (W /F/18) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (201703139), at 2839 Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2017 1:47:33 PM.
Arresting Officer Whited, C D

Name Mcilwain, Ernest Lee
Arrest Date 04-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcilwain, Ernest Lee (B /M/29) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 722 Summit St, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 4/4/2017 and 00:01, 4/5/2017. Reported: 00:01, 4/5/2017.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
Arrest Date 04-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 03:20, 4/5/2017. Reported: 03:20, 4/5/2017.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun
Arrest Date 04-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun (C), at [Address], on 09:10, 4/5/2017. Reported: 09:10, 4/5/2017.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, V E

Name Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 04-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (A), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12:20, 4/5/2017. Reported: 12:20, 4/5/2017.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, V E

Name Patterson, Bobby Franklin
Arrest Date 04-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Patterson, Bobby Franklin (B /M/37) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 203 Pedro St, Monroe, NC, on 12:25, 4/5/2017. Reported: 12:25, 4/5/2017.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R
