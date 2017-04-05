Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-05-2017

Warning
|Name
|Berry, Cody Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Hearing), M (M),
|Description
|Berry, Cody Isaiah (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Hearing), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2017 05:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Rash, Dustin Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Rash, Dustin Lee (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), [Missing Address], on 4/5/2017 09:21.
|Arresting Officer
|
|Name
|Chambers, Heather Parish
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Heather Parish (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2017 09:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Medlin, Dustin Kemp
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Hearing), M (M),
|Description
|Medlin, Dustin Kemp (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Hearing), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2017 09:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Thompson, Christopher Keith
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|201703034
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 6) Larceny-Firearm (F), And 7) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Christopher Keith (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 6) Larceny-firearm (F), and 7) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 8106 Wynnview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2017 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Moore, Eyan Avery
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|201703087
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 6) Larceny-Firearm (F), And 7) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Moore, Eyan Avery (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 6) Larceny-firearm (F), and 7) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 8106 Wynnview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2017 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Estep, Justin James
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Estep, Justin James (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6400 Old Post Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 4/5/2017 15:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Patterson, Ronnie
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|201703150
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Ronnie (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Walkup Av/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2017 18:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Luongo, John Frederick
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Luongo, John Frederick (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 116 Lakeland Dr, Matthews, NC, on 4/5/2017 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Gomez, Jose Melchor
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|201703142
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Gomez, Jose Melchor (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5815 Cheraw Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/5/2017 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, J S
|Name
|Mckenzie, John Issac
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Misd. Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Mckenzie, John Issac (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (misd. Larceny) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2017 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Rorie, Sharon Leann
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2017
|Court Case
|201703159
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Sharon Leann (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4202 Scott Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/5/2017 22:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Bing, Francesca Noelle
|Arrest Date
|04-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Bing, Francesca Noelle (W /F/18) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (201703139), at 2839 Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2017 1:47:33 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Whited, C D
|Name
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee
|Arrest Date
|04-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee (B /M/29) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 722 Summit St, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 4/4/2017 and 00:01, 4/5/2017. Reported: 00:01, 4/5/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
|Arrest Date
|04-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 03:20, 4/5/2017. Reported: 03:20, 4/5/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun
|Arrest Date
|04-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun (C), at [Address], on 09:10, 4/5/2017. Reported: 09:10, 4/5/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, V E
|Name
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|04-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (A), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12:20, 4/5/2017. Reported: 12:20, 4/5/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, V E
|Name
|Patterson, Bobby Franklin
|Arrest Date
|04-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Patterson, Bobby Franklin (B /M/37) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 203 Pedro St, Monroe, NC, on 12:25, 4/5/2017. Reported: 12:25, 4/5/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R