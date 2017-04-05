Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-05-2017

Description

Thompson, Christopher Keith (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 6) Larceny-firearm (F), and 7) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 8106 Wynnview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2017 12:30.